Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 470 ($5.73) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($7.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.92) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.86) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.40) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 596.43 ($7.27).

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 546.80 ($6.66) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,905.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

