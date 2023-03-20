Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (AAU, ADXS, AE, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, CYTH, GOOGL)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 20th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 125 ($1.54).

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.