Reviewing LiveRamp (RAMP) and Its Competitors

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LiveRamp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% LiveRamp Competitors -130.06% -1,629.15% -18.69%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million -$33.83 million -12.45 LiveRamp Competitors $911.65 million -$45.21 million -8.17

This table compares LiveRamp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LiveRamp’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 509 3027 5045 74 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.40%. Given LiveRamp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

