Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 77,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 136.96%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 889,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,443,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.