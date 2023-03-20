RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys $21,000.00 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,685.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,352 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $56,612.48.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $99,283.24.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,402. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RFIL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

