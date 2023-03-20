Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

