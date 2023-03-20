Riverwater Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $157.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average of $155.32. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

