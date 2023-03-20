Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

