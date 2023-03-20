Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

