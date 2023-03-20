Riverwater Partners LLC Has $441,000 Stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in InfuSystem by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in InfuSystem by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Trading Down 2.5 %

InfuSystem stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.