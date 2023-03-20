Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $193.10 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.07.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

