Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 436 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.8% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $208.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

