Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 6,719 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

GNMA stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

