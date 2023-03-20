Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 7,680 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,099,000 after buying an additional 101,556 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,770,511 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

