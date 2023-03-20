RLI (NYSE:RLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,328. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. RLI has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $140.69.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. RLI’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLI will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.