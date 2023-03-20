RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.20

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 3871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,849.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.