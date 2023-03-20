Robert (Matt) Barrie Buys 65,990 Shares of Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 65,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,177.70 ($10,118.47).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 578,181 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,199.82 ($84,799.88).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 18,514 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,813.64 ($3,209.09).

Freelancer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Freelancer Company Profile

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

