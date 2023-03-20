Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 4.8%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.12 and last traded at $61.13. Approximately 2,698,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,265,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Roku Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 195,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after buying an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after buying an additional 330,258 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

