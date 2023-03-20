Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $425.66 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

