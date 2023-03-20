Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.10.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $10.08 on Thursday, hitting $435.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 262,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

