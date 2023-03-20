Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.48. 494,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

