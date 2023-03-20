RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Position Trimmed by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. RPC comprises about 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RPC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RPC by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 219.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE RES traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,078. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

