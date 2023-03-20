RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,038.33 ($12.65).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS1 shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital raised RS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.58) price target on the stock.

RS1 stock opened at GBX 893.50 ($10.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,624.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 960.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 962.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

