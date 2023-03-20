RVW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,795 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,712,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:NUMG traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.30. 49,696 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

