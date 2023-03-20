RVW Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PGX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $13.57.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
