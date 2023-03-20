RVW Wealth LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $196.94. The company had a trading volume of 931,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,903. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

