RVW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $51.87. 358,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

