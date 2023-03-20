RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,228 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.06. 50,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

