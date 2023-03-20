RVW Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 350.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.14. The stock had a trading volume of 243,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,333. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

