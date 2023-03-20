RVW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.79. 305,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

