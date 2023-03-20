RVW Wealth LLC Sells 12,209 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. 1,403,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,406. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

