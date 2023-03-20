RVW Wealth LLC Sells 9,832 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VTV stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.60. The company had a trading volume of 921,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

