RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,527. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

