Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.9 %

RYAAY opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.75. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

About Ryanair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

