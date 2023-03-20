Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
SBR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 16,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,869. The company has a market capitalization of $975.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
