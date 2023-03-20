Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

SBR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 16,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,869. The company has a market capitalization of $975.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

