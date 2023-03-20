Saltmarble (SML) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $252.62 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 56.8% against the dollar. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $252.62 million and approximately $912,761.84 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00009323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00355594 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.98 or 0.25845810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 3.05261889 USD and is down -24.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $918,198.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saltmarble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saltmarble using one of the exchanges listed above.

