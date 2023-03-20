Santos FC Fan Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.22 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00016369 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.84 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

