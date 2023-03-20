Santos FC Fan Token Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.38 million and $43.10 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00017084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

