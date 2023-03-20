Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.00. 3,046,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,430,379. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

