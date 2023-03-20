Scholarship Coin Price Down 55.1% Over Last Week (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $115,493.26 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,212,200 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

