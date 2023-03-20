Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.09. 383,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,169. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

