Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $46.46. 353,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

