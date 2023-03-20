Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 92,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,287. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

