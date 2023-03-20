Scotiabank Lowers Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
