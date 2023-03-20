Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $94.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.