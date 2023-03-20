Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $16.09 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and $5,451.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00523166 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,180.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

