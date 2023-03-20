Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 756,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 935,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.
Semtech Trading Up 5.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.