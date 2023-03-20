Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 756,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 935,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Semtech by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 959,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Semtech by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 853,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

