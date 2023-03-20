SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $14.66. SentinelOne shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,005,243 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,461 shares of company stock worth $3,237,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

SentinelOne Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

