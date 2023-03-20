Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.48. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 252,672 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
The firm has a market cap of $679.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
