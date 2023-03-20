Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.48. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 252,672 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $679.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,347 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

