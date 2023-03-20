Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,418.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,654,797.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,418.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,654,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
