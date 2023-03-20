Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,418.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,654,797.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,418.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,654,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

